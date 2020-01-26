Kendall Jenner rekindles romance with basketballer Ben Simmons

American supermodel Kendall Jenner and basketball player Ben Simmons seem to have rekindled their romance. The two were seen having lunch in New York recently. The news of their reunion comes weeks after they celebrated New Year's Eve together at a rooftop restaurant in Philadelphia.

The two started dating in 2018, but split in summer. However, they patched up before the year ended and remained together till May last year. They split once again but reconciled soon.

Despite their break up, Kendall had no hard feelings for him and would come to support him courtside. "Kendall always liked Ben. They always have the best time together. They are dating and seem happy for now. As soon as they get busy with their careers, it kind of fizzles out. But for now, everything is great," a source told People magazine.

