Kendra Wilkinson gets drunk after announcing split

Reality TV star Kendra Wilkinson was busy drinking and playing video game hours after confirming her split from husband Hank Baskett. "Lol drunk bunny gamer" the "Kendra On Top star", 32, wrote alongside a picture of herself in a bunny ears filter on her Instagram Story, reported people.com.

She appeared to be drinking from a shot glass while wearing a pair of headphones with a microphone that was attached to a video game controller resting on her chest. She added the hashtag "#fortnite", likely to be a reference to the cooperative game of the same name, where players battle zombie-like creatures.

