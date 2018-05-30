Kendra Wilkinson having therapy after split

Reality TV star Kendra Wilkinson talks about her life post split from her husband Hank Baskett



Reality TV star Kendra Wilkinson has been seeking help in therapy following her split from her husband Hank Baskett. Taking to her Instagram account, Wilkinson said: "I'm doing the best I can in my life with the cards I've been dealt and I will continue to do that. I'm hurt because the world I thought was promised to me forever is now coming to an end. I'm not perfect with the way I'm reacting to my pain sometimes but I am getting stronger.

"My kids, mom, dad, friends and therapy have been helping. I'll be able to breathe again soon. Love will always win in my heart and will never go a day without being there for the people I love and yes him. Even with the pain I'm experiencing." She has also proved she is taking steps to move on from Baskett as she uploaded a photograph on her Instagram Stories of her packing boxes, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She wrote: "I'm starting to box things up and my heart can't hurt any more. I need prayers and strength today. I worked so hard for my home." Wilkinson announced her split from Baskett last month in an emotional Instagram post which followed months of speculation about the state of their marriage.

