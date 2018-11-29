Kendra Wilkinson is falling in love

hollywood

Kendra Wilkinson who has split from footballer and husband Hank Baskett, has moved on

Kendra Wilkinson

Reality TV star Kendra Wilkinson, who has split from footballer and husband Hank Baskett, has moved on. She says she she has learnt how to focus on herself over the past few weeks. In a recent Instagram post, Wilkinson said it has not been easy to adjust to being alone after the end of her marriage, but she has been working on it, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "Been dating myself lately. Getting to know myself and even falling in love. Love and happiness is real without waiting on someone or something to do it for you.

"Been taking a lot of patience, empathy, and discipline... Well, except with the d**k head I flipped off on the road the other day," she wrote. Wilkinson has son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 4, with Baskett.

