Kendrick Lamar, SZA not performing 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

Kendrick Lamar

Rapper Kendrick Lamar and singer SZA will not be performing their Oscar-nominated Black Panther song All the Stars at the Academy Awards ceremony. According to Variety, the reason for Lamar to give a miss to the awards night is "logistics and timing".

All four of the other nominated songs - "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' (Gillian Welch and David Rowlings), "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from 'Mary Poppins Returns' (Bette Midler and Marc Shaiman), "I'll Fight" from 'RBG' (Jennifer Hudson) and "Shallow" from 'A Star Is Born' (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper) - will be performed at the Oscars.

"All the Stars" will not be performed by another act, an Academy source confirmed to the publication. Lamar, 31, was also a no-show at the Grammys this year, where "All the Stars" was nominated for four awards, including record of the year and song of the year.

"King's Dead" from the "Black Panther" soundtrack, earned Lamar a Grammy for best rap performance, while Ludwig Goransson's original score won a best score soundtrack for visual media Grammy.

