Kent schedule of Arjun Mathur-Rasika Dugal's satire pushed due to COVID-19

Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal-starrer Lord Curzon Ki Haveli was to go on floors next week, with the first schedule lined up in Kent, UK. However, with the Indian health ministry suspending almost all travel visas till April 15 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, and taking the safety of his unit into account, director Anshuman Jha has postponed the shoot of the black comedy. A source informs, "Anshuman was in UK last month for the recce and had finalised 10 locations. But with the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases around the world, especially in the UK, he did a rethink."

Confirming the development, Jha says that the team was supposed to be Kent-bound on March 16. "We were to kick off the shoot on March 21, but given the current scenario, we don't wish to put anyone at risk and therefore, we have postponed the shoot. It's a hard decision but the most sensible one at this time."

Coronavirus crisis

Two days after mid-day reported that the makers of Sooryavanshi were contemplating deferring their film's release, the team took to social media yesterday to announce that Akshay Kumar's cop caper will not keep its March 24 date with the audience. "Due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus, we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our audience. Sooryavanshi will be back when the time is right," read the statement shared by Kumar, Katrina Kaif, director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar.

FICCI Frames 2020, which was scheduled to take place in the city from March 18 to March 20, has been postponed. Italy, which is currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, was the partner country for this edition of the media convention.

Reports suggest that the shoot of Karan Johar's period drama Takht, which was to roll in Rajasthan, has been stalled due to COVID-19 concerns. Meanwhile, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which features Kartik Aaryan, have apparently shifted their shoot from Mandwa, Rajasthan to Lucknow.

