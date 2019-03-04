Kenya Open: Rahul wins Kenya Open Future Series

Updated: Mar 04, 2019, 11:51 IST | PTI

The 18-year old Bharadwaj, who had to come through the qualifying round, overcame a fighting Aman 21-23, 21-18, 21-18 in a thrilling summit clash on Saturday

Rahul Bharadwaj clinched the Kenya Open Future Series badminton tournament, beating fellow Indian Aman Farogh Sanjay in the final in Nairobi. The 18-year old Bharadwaj, who had to come through the qualifying round, overcame a fighting Aman 21-23, 21-18, 21-18 in a thrilling summit clash on Saturday. He had won the Uganda International title last week.

