Kenya Open: Rahul wins Kenya Open Future Series

badminton

The 18-year old Bharadwaj, who had to come through the qualifying round, overcame a fighting Aman 21-23, 21-18, 21-18 in a thrilling summit clash on Saturday

Rahul Bharadwaj

Rahul Bharadwaj clinched the Kenya Open Future Series badminton tournament, beating fellow Indian Aman Farogh Sanjay in the final in Nairobi. The 18-year old Bharadwaj, who had to come through the qualifying round, overcame a fighting Aman 21-23, 21-18, 21-18 in a thrilling summit clash on Saturday. He had won the Uganda International title last week.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever