Kenya replaces South Africa in Intercontinental Cup

Kenya was on Monday roped in as a replacement for South Africa in the forthcoming Intercontinental Cup after the South African Football Federation expressed its inability to participate in the four-nation tournament. Apart from host India and Kenya from the CAF region, the Intercontinental Cup, which will kick-off at the Mumbai Football Arena on June 1, will also have representation in the form of New Zealand from the Oceania region, and Chinese Taipei from the AFC region.

The South African Football Federation wrote to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), citing its inability to participate in the meet. The tournament is being organised to strengthen India's preparation for the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019, the second qualification to the Continental Championship in 8 years and the fourth overall, the last being in Doha 2011.

The Indian national team is currently ranked 97 (as per April 2018 FIFA Rankings) and was on an unbeaten run for 12 official matches for a span which extended from June 2016 to November 2017.

