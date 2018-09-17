Kenyan Kipchoge sets new marathon record

other-sports

Kenyan Eluid Kipchoge crosses the finishline to win the Berlin Marathon yesterday. Pic/AFP

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, 33, set a new marathon world record in Berlin yesterday, smashing the previous best as he clocked 2hr 1min 40sec.

The Olympic champion, aided by a string of pacemakers through to 25km of the 42.195km race, took 1min 17sec off the previous best set four years ago by Dennis Kimetto. It was the largest single improvement on the marathon world record since Derek Clayton improved the mark by 2:23 in 1967.

"My only words are 'Thank you!'," said Kipchoge, acclaimed as the greatest marathon runner of the modern era. Kipchoge has notched up 10 wins from the 11 marathons he has raced since making his debut in Hamburg in 2013.

