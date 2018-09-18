Kenyan runner hit by car in marathon

other-sports

Marathon Organisers said a 38-year-old runner had collapsed in the race with heart problem and was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital

Representational picture

Kenyan athlete Joseph Kiprono was knocked down by a car Sunday as he was leading a half-marathon in Colombia in which another competitor collapsed and died, the organisers said. Kiprono — a previous winner of the event — was leading the 21 km race in Medellin when he was struck by a car that authorities said had "violated a road closure."

After being treated by medics, he was taken to hospital with cuts and bruises and later reported by doctors to be in good condition. Meanwhile, organisers said a 38-year-old runner had collapsed in the race with heart problem and was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

