Kerala actor Manikandan ties the knot in a low-key ceremony amid Coronavirus restrictions

Kerala actor Manikandan, who won the best character actor Kerala film award in his debut film, Kammatipada in 2016, on Sunday had a no-frills marriage at a temple near here. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event was limited and very few people turned up.

The entire ceremony was over very quickly. The garlands were exchanged and the mangalsutra was tied and the marriage came to an end. The bride Anjali hails from here. Everyone saw to it that the norms of social distancing were maintained and had masks too.

Among those who took part included local CPI-M Legislator M. Swaraj who collected Manikandan's contribution that he had kept aside for the conduct of the marriage, to be given to the CM COVID Relief Fund.

"The date of the marriage was fixed long back and we decided that there was no need to change the date. It's not right to celebrate when the world is suffering. After all, celebrations can be held anytime," said the actor who shot into fame in his debut film itself.

"The decision not to postpone the marriage was taken by all. We are happy now," said Anjali. Manikandan after his debut has by now acted in a dozen films and a few are in the pipeline.

