Kerala church sex scandal: Priests asked to surrender after SC rejects bail plea

The four priests attached to the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church were accused of sexually abusing the 34-year-old married woman by allegedly using her confessional statement

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to two priests, accused of sexually abusing a married woman in the Kerala church sex scandal, and asked them to surrender before police by August 13. A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said the two priests were at liberty to seek regular bail once they have surrendered.

The Crime Branch of the Kerala Police had on July 2 registered a case against four priests on the basis of a statement given by a woman belonging to the same church who has accused them of sexually assaulting her on many occasions. The four priests attached to the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church were accused of sexually abusing the 34-year-old married woman by allegedly using her confessional statement.

13 Aug

Day by when the priests have been asked to surrender before the police

2 July

Day the Crime Branch had registered a case against four priests

