Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Narendra Modi of levelling 'false' charges

A day after PrimeMinister Narendra Modi criticised the LDF government in Kerala , Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Friday accused him of making "false" charges against the state and said such remarks were "unbecoming" of his positin

Countering Modi's charge that cases would be registeredin Kerala if anyone utters the God's name, Vijayan challenged the Prime Minister to point out any single such

"It is unfortunate that such an untruthful and concoctedcampaign has been unleashed by the Prime Minister.Such charges, which had no connection with the truth, is unbecoming of his position," he said in an article released to media.

The cases registered in the state in connection with theSabarimala agitation were not for uttering the name of theGod, but to unleash violence, he said. In the detailed article, the CPI(M) veteran also rejected Modi's charges that devotees were not allowed to follow their rituals and poojas in the southern state.

Referring to the allegations made by the Prime Ministeragainst him in connection with the Lavalin case, Vijayan saidhis statement was a challenge to the rule of law as he wasacquitted by the court in the case.

"The Prime Minister's allegation that the stategovernment is responsible for the August flood is

contradictory to facts.His politics is behind such allegations," Vijayan said alleging that the BJP government at the Centre had allottedonly nominal financial aid to Kerala to overcome the deluge.

While speaking at poll rally here Thursday, Modi had lashed out at the LDF government and said the Communists have problems with regard to "our rituals".

"They do not like poojas and rituals. We know that. They cannot crush our faith. Today, people here cannot even utter the name of their God, false cases are registered against them and they are hit with lathis," Modi had said.

Attacking Vijayan and his Left frot government, Modi alleged it was drowned in corruption. "Even the Chief Minister is facing allegations on Lavlin (corruption case) matter. Other ministers are also facing corruption charges.

They are even trying to loot money that came for the rehabilitation of flood victims," Modi charged.

He had also alleged that the devastating floods in Kerala last year was due to lapses of the government, rather than a natural calamity.

