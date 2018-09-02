Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan heads to US for treatment

national

He is being accompanied by his wife, Kamala Vijayan. His trip was initially scheduled for August 19 for a period of 17 days, but it was postponed due to the heavy monsoon rains and subsequent floods that ravaged the state

Mathrubhumi Managing Director MP Veerendra Kumar and Managing Editor PV Chandran hand over a demand draft worth Rs 5 cr to the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan towards flood relief fund, at his office in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, Aug 30, 2018/PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left for the US from here on Sunday for medical treatment.

He is being accompanied by his wife, Kamala Vijayan. His trip was initially scheduled for August 19 for a period of 17 days, but it was postponed due to the heavy monsoon rains and subsequent floods that ravaged the state. According to informed sources, Vijayan is expected to return by the end of this month.

