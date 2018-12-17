Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is arrogant, says NSS

national

Pinaryi Vijayan

The influential Nair Service Society (NSS) on Monday called Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan "arrogant" but said they have no disagreement with the state government except on the Sabarimala issue.

G. Sukumaran Nair, President of NSS, a socio-cultural body of the Hindu Nair community, launched a broadside against the CPI-M leader.

"Pinarayi Vijayan does not see people, the way a Chief Minister should see. He does not agree with anyone. He is arrogant," Nair told the media here.

Over the years the NSS has often taken an equi-distant policy politically. On Monday, Nair said that if there was a need, they might take a position during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

NSS and Vijayan have not had the best of relations since Sabarimala town witnessed protests by Hindu groups in the wake of the September 28 Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the temple.

"We have no other disagreements with the Vijayan government. But on Sabarimala issue, we have a difference of opinion. This is an issue of belief.

"We have no qualms to discuss superstitions and myths but we do not believe that the 'Women's Wall' and entry of women from all ages to the temple has any relation," said Nair.

The CPI-M on January 1 will hold a "Women's Wall" to from Kasargode to Thiruvananthapuram.

Nair while they will not give any guideline to their members regarding the women's protest, they will take part in the "Ayyappa Jyothi" programme (lighting of lamps) on December 26 being organised by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi.

