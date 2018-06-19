Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Officers cannot use cops for personal work

Vijayan made the remarks in the assembly in reply to a submission by Congress legislator K S Sabarinath

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday made it clear that senior police officers won't be allowed to use policemen for their personal work. Vijayan made the remarks in the assembly in reply to a submission by Congress legislator K S Sabarinath.

Vijayan pointed out that this practise first began during the British Raj and still prevailed seven decades later. "The matter is now being seriously looked into. Strict action will be taken," said the Chief Minister.

"The basic human rights of all people will be protected and we promise that the state government will not tolerate any violation." Around 2,000 policemen are currently deployed by officers at their homes, and often they end up doing menial work. Additional Director General of Police Sudesh Kumar, the chief of the Kerala Armed Police Battalion, was shunted out on Saturday following complaints of bad behaviour and violation of rules by him and his family.

It was alleged last week that Kumar's daughter and wife misbehaved with the driver of his official vehicle — policeman Gavaskar. Kumar's daughter is accused of abusing Gavaskar and hitting him with her mobile phone after he reportedly came late to pick them up. He is now undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital. "It has now surfaced that the woman hit Gavaskar seven times with her mobile under his eye and on his neck... It was only after 10 hours that the police took a statement from him, while the cops first went and took her statement," he said.

