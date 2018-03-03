Kerala CM to be discharged on Sunday: Apollo Hospital

Mar 03, 2018, 16:01 IST | IANS

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai, said a spokesman on Saturday

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai, said a spokesman on Saturday.

In a statement issued here, Apollo Hospital said Vijayan was admitted on March 2, at 11.55 p.m. for a routine annual medical check-up.

According to the statement, Vijayan will be discharged on Sunday. Earlier an official of the hospital told IANS that Vijayan was admitted under an urologist.

