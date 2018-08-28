Kerala CM's appeal encourages many to give a month's salary

national

The appeal has elicited a good response as Kerala governor became the first person to donate his month's salary to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund

Zamorin of Calicut K C Unni Anjan Raja gives a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to minister Ramakrishnan as flood relief aid. Pic/PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's appeal to people to contribute a month's salary in the wake of the flood disaster has elicited a good response. Governor P Sathasivam said on Monday that the appeal was reasonable. "As the first citizen of the state, I have decided to do it and will hand over the cheque to the chief secretary," said Sathasivam, a former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

He had contributed Rs 1 lakh earlier to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. On Monday, he handed over a cheque for Rs 2,50,000 as the balance amount towards his contribution of one month's salary. Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra told the media that he would pay his month's salary in one installment.

'Military assistance played a key role'

The death toll in the Kerala floods would have been much higher if the state didn't receive the timely help provided by the military, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said. The calamity would have been greater if the Armed forces hadn't worked hand in hand with the government, Vijayan said at a formal farewell function held on Sunday in honour of Central forces.

