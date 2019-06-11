Kerala: Coast Guard advise fishermen to return to harbour
IMD has issued a yellow alert in the state till June 13 with an exception of June 12 when the state has been issued an orange alert once again
Kochi (Kerala): In view of the deteriorating weather conditions in Kerala, local fishermen have been advised by Coast Guard here to return to the harbour. After a week's delay the Southwest monsoon hit Kerala coast on June 8.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to prevail over Kerala, Karnataka coasts and over Lakshadweep area for next few days.
The Meteorological Department has warned that a cyclone may occur in the Arabian Sea near the West Coast of India between June 11 and 12. The department has asked the fishermen to avoid entering the sea during this period.
