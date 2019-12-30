Kerala couple who fell in love at old age home tie the knot

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

An old-age home in Kerala witnessed a joyous ceremony just before the year ends, as two people in their 60s, who fell in love at the home, tied the knot on Saturday. Kerala minister VS Shivakumar was present for the event, too, ANI reported.

The couple, 67-year-old Kochaniyan Menon and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal, got married at a government-run old-age home in Ramavarmapuram, Thrissur district.

According to ANI, Menon was her late husband's assistant who was abandoned by his family and he was forced to take shelter in the old-age home.

The two again met at the home and as time passed by, they fell in love. They expressed their wish to get married and a traditional ceremony was organised for them with mehendi and sangeet.

District Collector S Shanavas also attended their wedding ceremony.

Twitterati could not stop gushing over their love story.

How specially sweet is that. What I loved the most is the joy on everyone’s face in the first to pictures âÂºï¸Â — ASAP (@aniketsapre) December 29, 2019

God bless both of you. There is no age limit for meeting two pure souls with each other. — Mayank Shekhar (@MayankS55386011) December 29, 2019

That's so beautiful and satisfying that love exist âÂ¤ðÂÂÂ — Backchod Indian (@IndianBackchod) December 29, 2019