Kerala couples pose with anti-CAA placards at wedding photoshoot

One of the photos of the couples tweeted by Twitter user Sankar Das in his page

Thiruvananthapuram: People from various sections of the society from different parts of the country are protesting against the centre's move to implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Registry of Citizens. Students and professors from universities, education organizations, and celebrities are joining people across the country to protest against the issue.

As there are many ways to protest, people are stopping at nothing at making a statement against the issue. Of late, even newly wedded couples were seen protesting against the issue at their wedding receptions and are using anti-CAA placards as props for their photoshoot. Twitter user Sankar Das has been posting pictures of couples from Kerala, using the placards that say "No CAA, No NRC," to protest on their wedding days.

As Christmas is just couple of days away, revellers carolling on the streets are also using the festival to highlight the issue. Das also tweeted a photo of a man dressed a Santa Claus holding balloons with anti-CAA slogans written on it.

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 12, 2019, triggering massive protests from the people all over the country.

