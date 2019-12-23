Search

Kerala couples pose with anti-CAA placards at wedding photoshoot

Updated: Dec 23, 2019, 13:25 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Thiruvananthapuram

A Twitter user has been posting pictures of couples from Kerala, using the placards that say "No CAA, No NRC," to protest on their wedding days

One of the photos of the couples tweeted by Twitter user Sankar Das in his page
One of the photos of the couples tweeted by Twitter user Sankar Das in his page

Thiruvananthapuram: People from various sections of the society from different parts of the country are protesting against the centre's move to implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Registry of Citizens. Students and professors from universities, education organizations, and celebrities are joining people across the country to protest against the issue.

 As there are many ways to protest, people are stopping at nothing at making a statement against the issue. Of late, even newly wedded couples were seen protesting against the issue at their wedding receptions and are using anti-CAA placards as props for their photoshoot. Twitter user Sankar Das has been posting pictures of couples from Kerala, using the placards that say "No CAA, No NRC,"  to protest on their wedding days.

As Christmas is just couple of days away, revellers carolling on the streets are also using the festival to highlight the issue. Das also tweeted a photo of a man dressed a Santa Claus holding balloons with anti-CAA slogans written on it.

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 12, 2019, triggering massive protests from the people all over the country.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK