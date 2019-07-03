Kerala CPI(M) leader's son gets anticipatory bail in rape case

crime

A 33-year-old former bar dancer had alleged that Binoy had sexually abused her after promising to marry her and that she had an eight-year-old son from him

A sessions court granted anticipatory bail to Binoy Kodiyeri, son of a senior Kerala CPI(M) leader, in connection with a rape case on Wednesday.

The anticipatory bail application filed by Binoy (37), son of Kerala state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) K Balakrishnan, was allowed by Additional Sessions Judge M H Shaikh. A detailed order related to this case is awaited.

A former bar dancer had alleged that Binoy Kodiyeri had sexually abused her after promising to marry her and that she had an eight-year-old child from him. Binoy Kodiyeri had denied the allegations. Based on the victim's complaint, the Oshiwara police had booked Binoy Kodiyeri under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 376 (punishment for rape).

"The accused used to visit a dance bar frequently where the woman used to work and both got into a relationship in 2009. In 2010, the woman gave birth to a boy and moved to a flat in Andheri that the accused rented for her," said an officer.

The woman, in her complaint, stated that in 2010, the accused had rented a flat for her in Andheri where he used to visit her regularly. In 2017, he stopped paying rent citing financial reasons, and later in 2018, the woman, through his social media account, came to know that he had married another woman in Kerala. When she confronted him, the accused allegedly threatened her with harm.

