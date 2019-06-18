Kerala CPI(M) leader's son booked in rape case in Mumbai, denies charge

crime

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape), Oshiwara police station's senior inspector Shailesh Pasalwad said in Mumbai

In a shocking incident, the Mumbai police have filed a case of rape and cheating against the son of the party's state secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint a woman from Bihar, a former bar dancer, who has alleged that the accused Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage and that she has a child from him.

Admitting that he knew the woman, the accused, however, said the allegation was "baseless". The woman had sent a letter to the accused demanding Rs 5 crore and alleging that she had a child from her, Binoy in his defence stated, "I got married in 2008. There is no need for me to keep it under the wraps. This is a blackmailing ploy from the complainant," he said.

The accused stated he had filed a complaint the woman in May against with the Inspector General of Police, Kannur range. The complaint was forwarded to then Kannur Superintendent of Police (SP) Shiv Vikram for further action. But with the Lok Sabha polls going on and due to jurisdiction issues, no further action could be taken, police sources said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape), Oshiwara police station's senior inspector Shailesh Pasalwad said in Mumbai. A travel ban was imposed on Binoy by a Dubai court last year in connection with a cheating case filed by the Gulf-based JAAS Tourism, which alleged that he had cheated the company of Rs 13 crore.

