Kerala doctor suspended for performing wrong surgery on seven-year-old boy
The Kerala surgeon instead of performing a nose surgery performed hernia surgery on the boy
On May 22, 29019, Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja on Wednesday ordered the suspension of a government doctor for performing a wrong surgery on a seven-year-old boy.
A statement issued here by the Minister's office said that the concerned doctor has been suspended and a detailed probe was launched into the incident that took place at the Manjeri Medical College Hospital in Malappuram district.
"There will be no leniency shown on those who err when they engage in treating patients. Those treating patients should do it with the utmost care. A detailed probe has been ordered and the boy will now be treated at state government's expenses," Shailaja said in the statement, adding that the boy was recovering well.
The Kerala based surgeon instead of performing a nose surgery performed hernia surgery on the boy. After the incident came to light, the surgeon defended his move saying that the boy had a hernia and the surgery was performed to remove that. But later on, he admitted to his mistake.
The goof-up occurred after another boy, who had a similar name as that of the seven-year-old, had come in for hernia surgery.
