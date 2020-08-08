Kerala flight crash: One of deceased tests positive for COVID-19

One of the 18 passengers, who died when an Air India Express flight from Dubai crashed landed at the airport here, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel told the media that samples of the passenger, Sudheer Varyath (45), were sent for testing and it has returned positive for the disease.

Health Minister KK Shailaja has asked all the people who were engaged in the rescue operations should report to the health authorities and go on self-quarantine as a precautionary measure and get themselves tested.

All those who were involved in rescue operations at Kozhikode Airport should go into self-quarantine. State Government to conduct #COVID19 tests of all: KK Shailaja, Kerala Health Minister (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Lldp3G7xwd — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

The flight with 190 passengers and crew on board had overshot the runway here while landing on Friday night and fell into a valley about 35 feet below and broke into two portions.

The condition of 16 passengers, admitted to various hospitals, is serious, Malappuram Collector K Gopalakrishnan said.

