Kerala Floods: Amid grief, young couple taking shelter in relief camp get married

national

Anju, who had moved into the MSP School near here three days ago, tied the knot with Saiju at the Thiripunthra temple, watched by her relatives and others from the relief camp

Indian volunteers and rescue personal evacuate local residents from Aluva in Ernakulam, Kerala. Pic/AFP

Even as Kerala battles the worst flooding in 96 years, a young couple taking shelter in a relief camp in Malappuram district got married on Sunday - cheered by others also sheltering with them. Anju, who had moved into the MSP School near here three days ago, tied the knot with Saiju at the Thiripunthra temple, watched by her relatives and others from the relief camp.

"Three-fourths of our house is submerged in water. Initially, we decided to postpone the marriage. But when we got the support of the people here, we decided to go ahead as planned," a relative of the bride told the media. The temple trustee agreed to provide a sumptuous wedding meal.

Media reports say similar marriages have taken place in Thirunavaya and Nilambur relief camps in Malappuram district. Malappuram is one of the worst-hit districts ever since heavy downpour since August 8 have turned Kerala into a virtual sea. As of now, 183 camps are operating in the state in which over 30,000 persons have taken shelter.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever