Kerala Floods: CM Pinaryai Vijayan urges people to use social media cautiously

national

Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryai Vijayan urged to use social media cautiously in order to stop the spread of false news of the devastation

An Indian woman rescued by the Indian navy personnel rests with her grandchildren at the Naval relief camp in Kochi, Kerala. Pic/AFP

Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryai Vijayan on Sunday urged the people of the flood-ravaged state to use social media cautiously in order to stop the spread of false news of the devastation.

Attention:Efforts are in progress to save even the last person stranded. Many of the requests coming to helpline numbers are for people who are already rescued. Sending erroneous information can only delay rescue efforts. Kindly forward only messages that are valid #KeralaFloods — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 19, 2018

"Attention: Efforts are in progress to save even the last person stranded. Many of the requests coming to helpline numbers are for people who are already rescued. Sending erroneous information can only delay rescue efforts. Kindly forward only messages that are valid," the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Abstain from spreading misinformation on whatsapp & social media networks. Many rumours & fake news are surfacing. Listen for official announcements. Follow the CMO handles in Twitter & FB; FB pages of Ministers, District Collectors, Kerala Police & Fire force. #KeralaFloods2018 — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 16, 2018

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral showing a helicopter pilot engaged in rescue operations where people wave out to him. But when he asked the people to get in the chopper, they refused saying that it was only to get a selfie.

As of Sunday, the toll from the torrential rains and the subsequent floods that has ravaged Kerala since August 9 stood at 370.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever