Kerala floods: Government shuts Kochi airport; operations suspended till August 11

national

Earlier, the Kerala government suspended operations on Kochi airport as there was a rise in water levels in the Periyar river

The image is used for representational purpose only

With continuous rains battering the state of Kerala and affecting normal life, the rescue operations are underway in several parts of the state. Twitter handle of Kerala CMO took To Twitter to inform citizens about the operations at the Cochin International Airport in Kochi being suspended till August 11, 2019, till 3 pm.

On the other hand, due to the water entering the low lying areas of the state, the Kerala government has also declared a holiday for Friday for all the schools across the state today. Here's what the CMO tweeted:

CIAL has informed that the operations of the Cochin International Airport, Kochi (COK) will remain suspended till 1500 hrs of Sunday (11/08/2019). pic.twitter.com/JPFwvVDWvu — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 9, 2019

On Thursday, the Kerala government suspended flight operations for four hours till midnight as a precautionary measure in view of heavy showers of rains. The operations were suspended as there was a rise in water levels in the Periyar river and a canal which is adjacent to the Kochi airport.

The Chief Minister has conducted a review meeting of the disaster management activities of #KeralaFloods. pic.twitter.com/K9H6DgyjrA — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 9, 2019

On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted a review meeting of the disaster management activities. He also informed that nearly 22 people have lost their lives and over 22,000 people have been safely evacuated to relief camps which are set up across the state.

Prepare for more downpours: Heavy rain has increased across most of Northern Kerala. The main threat area locally will be across Nilambur and Wayanad. Red alerts have been issued for 4 districts. We’re keeping a close eye on the situation. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 8, 2019

The Office of Chief Minister of Kerala took to twitter to inform citizens that the Kerala Disaster Management Authority has issued 'Red alert' warnings for 9 districts in North and Central Kerala, 3 districts in Central Kerala are under Orange alert and remaining 2 southern districts are issued a yellow alert.

Heavy rains, landslides have caused waterlogging in several parts of Kerala thereby refreshing the memories of last year's flash floods which had brought the state to a standstill. During the 2018 flash floods in Kerala, the Kochi airport was non-functional for a fortnight as it suffered extensive damage, including a 2.6 km long wall that collapsed after the Periyar river overflowed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates