Kerala floods: Government shuts Kochi airport; operations suspended till August 11

Published: Aug 09, 2019, 17:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Earlier, the Kerala government suspended operations on Kochi airport as there was a rise in water levels in the Periyar river

With continuous rains battering the state of Kerala and affecting normal life, the rescue operations are underway in several parts of the state. Twitter handle of Kerala CMO took To Twitter to inform citizens about the operations at the Cochin International Airport in Kochi being suspended till August 11, 2019, till 3 pm.

On the other hand, due to the water entering the low lying areas of the state, the Kerala government has also declared a holiday for Friday for all the schools across the state today. Here's what the CMO tweeted:

On Thursday, the Kerala government suspended flight operations for four hours till midnight as a precautionary measure in view of heavy showers of rains. The operations were suspended as there was a rise in water levels in the Periyar river and a canal which is adjacent to the Kochi airport.

On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted a review meeting of the disaster management activities. He also informed that nearly 22 people have lost their lives and over 22,000 people have been safely evacuated to relief camps which are set up across the state.

The Office of Chief Minister of Kerala took to twitter to inform citizens that the Kerala Disaster Management Authority has issued 'Red alert' warnings for 9 districts in North and Central Kerala, 3 districts in Central Kerala are under Orange alert and remaining 2 southern districts are issued a yellow alert.

Heavy rains, landslides have caused waterlogging in several parts of Kerala thereby refreshing the memories of last year's flash floods which had brought the state to a standstill. During the 2018 flash floods in Kerala, the Kochi airport was non-functional for a fortnight as it suffered extensive damage, including a 2.6 km long wall that collapsed after the Periyar river overflowed.

