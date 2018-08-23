Kerala Floods: India not to accept monetary help from foreign countries

national

On account of it, the Indian government has refused to accept monetary help from foreign countries

Muslims collect funds for the flood victims after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, in Thiruvananthapuram. Pic/PTI

Even as the world has come together and announced aid for the flood victims, the Indian government prefers to stick to one of its long-standing policies. On account of it, the government has refused to accept monetary help from foreign countries.

In a note to all Indian Missions around the world, it has directed its respective envoys to politely turn down the financial assistance from foreign nations saying the Government of India has decided to "rely solely on domestic efforts" to combat the challenges. "Early indications point towards requirements that are within the capacity of the people and Government of India to meet," the envoys have been asked to convey.

NASA tracks rain behind floods

NASA has released a video created using satellite data that provides an estimate of the rainfall over India in the past week and shows the spread of the resulting severe flooding in Kerala and parts of Karnataka. The summer monsoon is a regular feature this time of year in India, and it can bring heavy rains. However, periodically areas of low pressure can form within the general monsoon trough and bring even more rain.

Samsung donates Rs 2 cr for flood-hit

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has donated $300,000 (around Rs 2 crore) for the relief work in Kerala, which has been battered by torrential rains and floods, the company said on Wednesday.

