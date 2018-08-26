Kerala Floods: Onam brings cheer in flood-battered relief camps

national

The people in the camps insisted they would cook the sadya themselves instead of accepting what was being offered by NGOs and clubs

Children gathered flowers to prepare floral carpets. Pic/PTI

Survivors of Kerala's worst floods in a century on Saturday set aside their misery, even if only temporarily, to celebrate Onam in numerous relief camps across the state, relishing the traditional Onam 'sadya' or lunch.

The second day of the harvest festival, called Thiru Onam, fell on Saturday. Camp officers ensured the availability of vegetables and other commodities after people in the camps insisted they would cook the sadya themselves instead of accepting what was being offered by NGOs and clubs.

Of course, not all the 26 dishes that constitute the 'sadya' could be readied, but people appeared to be happy with what they could prepare. Children gathered flowers in and around the campsites to prepare floral carpets.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever