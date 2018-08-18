Kerala floods: PM Narendra Modi praises 'fighting spirit' of people in the state

national

He conducted an aerial survey of some of the areas affected by the flood

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the people of the rain-ravaged Kerala for their "fighting spirit" and said on Saturday the nation stands firmly with the state in this hour. He conducted an aerial survey of some of the areas affected by flood.

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister K J Alphons accompanied the prime minister during the aerial survey.

"I salute the people of Kerala for their fighting spirit... the nation stands firmly with Kerala in this hour," Modi said in a series of tweets after chairing a high-level meeting to review the flood situation.

The prime minister said his thoughts were with those who have lost their lives in the deluge and hoped that the injured would recover soon.

"My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives due to incessant flooding across Kerala. I hope the injured recover at the earliest. We all pray for the safety and well-being of the people of Kerala," he tweeted.

Modi also complimented the authorities for their efforts in the adverse situation and appreciated the wide support and solidarity extended by people from across the country for Kerala during the "unprecedented" situation.

As per information from the control room of the State Disaster Management, since August 8, 194 people have lost their lives and 36 are missing.

Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.

