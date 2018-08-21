Kerala Floods: Residents across the state wait for some relief

national

However, many people in several parts of Ernakulam district and interior Chengannur in Alappuzha district continue to wait to be rescued

Labourers prepare food packets from Punjab state government to be shipped to flood-hit Kerala, in Jalandhar. Pic/AFP

As rescue operations in Kerala on Monday entered its final stages, the biggest challenge before the authorities in the flood aftermath turned into managing the over 5,500 relief camps housing more than 7,00,000 people across the state.

The weather looked promising with no major rainfall expected in the state. Many people though continued to wait for rescue to arrive in several parts of Ernakulam district and interior Chengannur in Alappuzha district.The death toll stands at 370, from May 29 when Kerala got the first monsoon rains, with the bulk of the fatalities being reported after August 9. A tragedy of unprecedented proportion gripped the state after sluice gates of several rain-filled dams had to be opened.

On Monday, helicopters started their rescue operations in places where people still remained marooned. Several of the other helicopters transported food and relief. Chengannur legislator Saji Cherian said, "We have dispatched 70 rescue teams in boats who have reached 60 places where people are still trapped. We are confident that by Monday evening all will be rescued." In Ernakulam, Paravur legislator V D Sateeshan said while a huge majority of those stranded have been rescued, at least 1,500 are still trapped in very remote areas.

5,500

No. of relief camps that have been set up across the state

7,00,000

Number of people who have been put up at the relief camps

370

Death toll in the Kerala floods

1,500

Number of people still stranded in remote areas

Centre says floods 'severe calamity'

The Centre declared the Kerala floods a "calamity of severe nature" as the state braced for the task of reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure and rehabilitation of lakhs of people. This categorisation will help the state get monetary and other assistance.

AP govt employees donate Rs 20 crore

Andhra Pradesh government employees and pensioners announced a donation of '20 crore towards flood relief. State government employees, teachers and pensioners will pool the amount and donate it to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, according to AP Non-Gazetted Officers Association president P Ashok Babu.

NDDB to send relief materials worth Rs 2cr

The Gujarat-based National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on Monday said it will dispatch relief materials worth '2 crore comprising over 10 lakh packets of ready-to-drink milk, 500 tonnes of cattle feed and veterinary medicines to flood-hit Kerala.

