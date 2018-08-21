Kerala Floods: State needs Rs 20k crore to recover from biggest disaster

national

More than 2.20 lakh people affected; flood waters recede, showing extent of devastation; help pours in from neighbouring states

The Ambodukochi relief camp in Kochi

While the flood waters have receded and rescue operations are in their last stages, the Kerala government faces its biggest challenge yet: bringing the state back to normalcy. At the moment, the state is still struggling to cobble together monetary resources. Major Dinesh Bhaskaran, additional private secretary to the chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, said, "We are struggling for monetary resources. Neighbouring states like Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and the public at large have so far helped us get around Rs 200 crore. The estimated loss so far has been calculated at around Rs 20,000 crore. This is the amount required to rebuild the lives of over 2.20 lakh affected people."

Officials attached to the CMO added, 'The state has lost entire paddy fields and the loss of human life has been estimated at more than 350. Luckily, all schools, colleges and universities are shut for Onam. Some school structures are damaged and may need major repairs." The officer added, "Cyber miscreants are using the social media platform to spread rumours and fake messages. The chief minister has already directed the state police to take the strictest action against such cyber offenders."

Snakes, muck inside houses

With houses being submerged in flood waters for over a week, most of those affected continue to stay at the various camps set up across the state. Those who dared to venture back to check on their homes, were shocked at the devastation. The water had reached first and second floors at some places. The bodies of dead animals and pets were found in the muck both inside and outside the houses. There were snakes, too, inside a lot of the houses, which people killed. In a house in flood affected Palakkad, seven snakes were spotted inside a house and the occupants managed to kill most of them, said Vignesh, a local resident, speaking on the phone. Another resident said, "The water has destroyed everything in our houses, furniture, books, clothes, utensils and electronics."

Unskilled volunteers needed

The biggest requirement right now for restoration work is manpower. Migrant labourers who hail from Bihar, UP, Orissa and West Bengal are currently jobless with no shelter. Most are employed on Kerala's vast farmlands, which are all inundated right now. With absolutely no help, residents whose homes are intact are having a tough time cleaning it and returning it to normal. Private housekeeping companies have started floating advertisements but their services come at a hefty price. A senior office from the CMO said, "We require volunteers, and skilled labourers like carpenters, electricians, masons, and paramedical teams in large numbers."

At a review meeting held on Sunday, the chief minister directed officials to ensure that relief also reached the state's migrant workers. There are thousands of migrant workers in affected areas, many of whom lack shelter and food. The CM also announced that the state government would honour the fishermen who were part of the rescue mission and each fishing boat would be given R3,000 per day for their work. The state government would also bear repairing costs of fishing boats that had got damaged during the rescue mission.

Mumbai Coast Guard ship at Kochi

ICGS patrol vessel Vijit, which left Naval Dockyard with 50 tonnes of water, rice and biscuits, reached Kochi port on Monday at 6pm. The unloading work had not started till the time of going to press. Girish Nair, a member of Bassein Kerala Samajam, Vasai (W), confirmed the development and said, "A Naval war ship with similar material left for Kerala from Naval Dockyard on Monday morning. We will continue to collect material until Wednesday, and the Kerala government has given us a list of medicines (see box). They have started approaching large business houses, industries and the public at large for funds."

From the relief camp

At Kochi's Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kadvanthra more than 2,000 volunteers have been working round-the-clock since August 11 grouping under a voluntary social media activated group Anbodu Kochi, said Ramesh Menon, a volunteer from Mumbai. Ramesh said, "When news of the flooding started coming in during the first week of August, Ambodu Kochi, which had helped during the Chennai floods, regrouped to provide relief material to Wayanad. Relief camps are fronted by people from all walks of life including actors Indrajith Sukumaran, Poornima Indrajith, Parvathy Thiruvoth, and many others."

Governor's appeal

The Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of State Universities CH. Vidyasagar Rao on Monday asked vice-chancellors of all state universities in Maharashtra to extend monetary and material support to Kerala. The governor has asked universities and colleges to raise funds and also volunteer on the ground. Maharashtra has 20 universities with student strength of 2.3 million.

List of medicines needed

Augmentin 625mg - 1000 tabs

Azithromycin 500mg - 1000 tabs

Metrogyl Gel - 300 nos

Etoshine 90mg - 200 tabs

Candid B ointment - 300 nos

Candid V ointment - 300 nos

Rantac 150mg - 500 tabs

Deriphyllin 150mg - 100 tabs

Amlodipine 5mg - 200 tabs

Levofloxacin 500mg - 500 tabs

Metformin 500mg - 500 tabs

Vertin 16mg - 50 tabs

Duolin respules 2.5ml - 300 nos

Ascoril syrup - 50 nos

Paracetamol syrup 250/5ml - 50 nos

Cetrizine 5mg - 500 tabs

Dicoflenac Gel - 300 nos

Dicoflenac 50mg - 200 tabs

Emeset 4mg - 300 tabs

Stemetil 5mg - 150 tabs

Gloves large - 20 boxes

Masks - 5 boxes

Ciprofloxacin 500mg - 500 tabs

Ciplox ear drops - 50 nos

