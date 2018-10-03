Kerala government asks fishermen not to venture into sea amid cyclone

national

District authorities have been asked to be ready for any eventuality as landslides can be expected, said Vijayan

Representational Picture

The Kerala government has told fishermen not to venture into the sea after October 5 following warning of a cyclone by India Meteorological Department, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday. The government is making arrangements to inform people in the coastal areas of the state, he said.



"The IMD has sounded a red alert in Idukki, Palakkad and Thrissur districts, as very heavy rains have been predicted on October 7, while several parts of the state are likely to get heavy rains on October 5," the Chief Minister told media here.



District authorities have been asked to be ready for any eventuality as landslides can be expected, said Vijayan.



"In view of the forecast, it's better to avoid travel at night, especially in the hilly areas. Starting Friday, travel towards Munnar should be avoided until further orders. Also, those living along the banks of lakes and rivers should not go out for fishing," said Vijayan.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever