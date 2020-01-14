Search

Kerala government moves Supreme Court challenging Citizenship Amendment Act

Updated: Jan 14, 2020, 11:34 IST | PTI | New Delhi

In a suit filed in the apex court, the Kerala government has sought to declare that the CAA 2019 is violative of fundamental rights

Supreme Court
New Delhi: The Kerala government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act and has sought to declare it as ultra vires the Constitution.

In a suit filed in the apex court, the Kerala government has sought to declare that the CAA 2019 is violative of Article 14 (Equality before law), 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) and 25 (Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion) of the Constitution as well as violative of the basic principle of secularism enshrined in it.

