Kerala govt to lift Nipah alert

People wear masks outside a hospital in Kozhikode. Pic/AFP

The Kerala government decided to lift the high alert sounded in northern Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in the wake of the outbreak of deadly Nipah virus last month that has so far claimed 17 lives.

Addressing a press conference after an all-party meet that discussed the situation post-Nipah, state Health Minister K K Shylaja said the virus has been brought under control and its spread checked.

"It has been decided to reopen educational institutions, schools and colleges on June 12, which was postponed due to the virus outbreak," she said. However, she said though restrictions for public gatherings of people has been relaxed, it was better to continue the vigil till this month end.

