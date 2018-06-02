Kerala Health minister: Second outbreak of Nipah virus likely

K K Shailaja says that as the affected are still in the incubating period of the virus, caution needs to be maintained and precautionary measures taken



With two more deaths in the past two days in this Kerala district, the death toll from Nipah virus has risen to 16, as state Health Minister K K Shailaja on Friday warned of a possible second outbreak. Noting that all those in contact with the affected are still in the incubating period of the virus and hence utmost caution has to be maintained, Shailaja, in the statement, underlined that even though there need be no fear or panic, as a matter of caution, all possible precautionary steps should be taken.

"We had indicated at the outset itself, there could be a possible second outbreak and the vulnerable are those who would have come in contact with the affected. All such people have to be closely watched... tests will reveal only at the appropriate time when the symptoms of Nipah virus surface, so all those who have come in direct contact with the earlier affected have to see they get in touch with the special control room set up in Kozhikode," she said.

Shailaja said till now out of the 18 who tested positive for Nipah, 16 have died but the remaining two however are recovering. The new direction came after two fresh deaths were reported on Thursday. Both were undergoing treatment at the state-run hospital at Balussery. On Friday, all six doctors and other medical professionals at the hospital were asked to take leave and rest.

