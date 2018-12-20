Kerala High Court dismisses accused actor Dileep's plea for CBI probe

national

In his petition, Dileep alleged that the Special Investigation Team of Kerala police had carried out a "sham, unfair, biased, motivated and partisan investigation" in the case

Dileep

The Kerala High Court Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by noted Malayalam actor Dileep, an accused in the case of abduction and sexual assault of an actress in February 2017, seeking a CBI probe into the case. Dismissing the plea, Justice Sunil Thomas observed that the allegations levelled by the actor need to be proved during trial in the sessions court.

Police have investigated the case and filed the charge sheet. The trial of the case is going on, the court said and pointed out that no materials have been placed before it to warrant a CBI investigation. In his petition, Dileep alleged that the Special Investigation Team of Kerala police had carried out a "sham, unfair, biased, motivated and partisan investigation" in the case.

He alleged that the SIT accepted as the "gospel truth", false charges and fabricated lies provided by the accused persons arrested in connection with executing the crime. The actor submitted that the truth can be brought out through an investigation by an independent agency, which is not controlled by the state police. The prosecution opposed the plea, alleging that the actor was adopting delaying tactics. Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017 and let out on bail on October 3 after 85 days in custody.

The Kerala High Court had granted him bail with stringent conditions. Seven persons, including key accused 'Pulsar' Suni, were arrested in connection with the actress abduction case. The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever