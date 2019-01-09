Kerala hit badly on second day of trade strike

national

Kerala: Normal life across Kerala was badly hit on Wednesday as the two-day nationwide trade strike entered its second day. However, more shops and establishments opened their shutters on Wednesday compared to Tuesday.



Barring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-backed BMS trade union, all other unions supported the strike where the protesters have raised several demands including a raise in minimum wages to Rs 18,000.



State-owned private buses and contract vehicles remained off the roads but pilgrims to the Sabarimala shrine were allowed to proceed from all places on a limited scale.



More private vehicles were seen plying across the state, but autorickshaws remained few in numbers. While banks were shut, attendances in state and central government offices marginally improved since Tuesday. All university examinations slated for Wednesday have been postponed and educational institutions were closed.



Even though the tourism industry had sought exemption from shutdowns, popular tourist destination like Alappuzha and Wayanad were badly affected as travellers was unable to move from one place to another. There were also reports of rail and road blockades from several parts of the state.

