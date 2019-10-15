Kerala: India's first visually impaired woman IAS officer takes charge as state capital's Sub-Collector

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Pranjal Patil, India's first visually challenged woman IAS officer on Monday took charge as Sub-Collector of Thiruvananthapuram.

A warm reception was arranged to welcome her as she took over from former collector B Gopalakrishnan. She served as an assistant collector in Ernakulam for a year in 2018 before taking charge here.

"I am feeling extremely glad and proud after taking this charge. As I start working I will be able to know more about the district and would plan better for it. I expect support and co-operation from my fellow members and people of Trivandrum," Patil said while speaking to media.

Patil, who hails from Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra, lost her eye-sight at the age of six. She, however, did not lose hope and completed her graduation in political science with a master's in International relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Patil was ranked 733 in civil services in her first attempt in 2016 and 124 the following year. Giving a message to the youth she said: "We should never be defeated and never give up. With our efforts, we will always be able to achieve what we desire."

