Kerala local body polls candidate 'Corona' Thomas is making heads turn

After the outbreak of COVID-19, many people were seen shouting 'Go Corona Go' in videos, however, in Kerala's Kollam a lot of people are chanting 'Corona ki Jai' or 'Hail corona'. Wonder why? Well, people have been saying this for 24-year-old Corona Thomas (24), who is the BJP candidate in Kollam Corporation's Mathilil ward.

Infected with the deadly virus, Corona Thomas gave birth to a baby girl in October. The mother and newborn recovered well. Married to a BJP-loyal family, Corona's husband Jinu Suresh was her main inspiration to test political waters.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Corona Thomas, the BJP candidate, said, "I was totally alien to politics. After I married Suresh, an active BJP worker, I also started taking some interest. When I was recuperating after delivery at my husband's place, the ticket offer came. My husband's family told me to take up the offer."

In the last civic body polls, BJP came close second in the ward and the party now thinks that with the young Corona at the helm, it can bridge the gap to victory. "Initially people gave me a strange look. I told dazed people that you heard about Corona only recently, but my father gave me the name 24 years ago. Now they have accepted me as one among them and I hope it will reflect in ballots also," Corona said.

Revealing the story behind her name, Corona Thomas said her father Thomas Mathew, an artist, named his twin children Coral and Corona. Her twin brother Coral Mathew is 20 minutes older than her. She said her father wanted unique names for his twin children and finally zeroed in on Coral and Corona.

"I never faced any problem with my name all these years. But now some people give me a curious look. But they come around once I open up," she said.

Thomas is confident of winning the final round in the electoral field. She said her wedding four years ago was the culmination of a love affair and was initially opposed by her family because the couple belonged to different communities. However, the two families soon came around. Her husband Jinu Suresh is a painter by profession.

Interestingly, the Kollam Corporation is a stronghold of the Left parties, which has ruled the corporation since its formation 20 years ago. However, this time many seats are witnessing a fierce three-cornered contest. The local body elections has been a semi-final contest before the Assembly elections due in five months. The election will take three phases from December 8 to 14. Stakes are high for all three major players, CPI(M), Congress and BJP.

