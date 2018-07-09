Kerala man arrested for creating fake website in name of Metro Rail

He "stole" design, information and photographs from the existing metro rail website to create a fake portal resembling the original one and even issued advertisements about job opportunities

A man from Kerala has been arrested for allegedly creating a fake website in the name of Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL). The Cyber Crime Wing of the city police arresetd S Sreejith of Malappuram in Kerala yesterday, an offical release

here said today.

He "stole" design, information and photographs from the existing metro rail website to create a fake portal resembling the original one and even issued advertisements about job opportunities, it said. The action was taken based on a complaint from CMRL, it said, adding the man has been remanded to custody.

