Kerala man dies after falling from Sharjah building

Representational Image

A 32-year old Indian man, who worked as a maintenance worker in the UAE, has died after falling from the seventh floor of a building in Sharjah, according to a media report.

The body of Gopa Kumar, who hailed from Kerala, was found by the police in the shaft of the building, the Khaleej Times reported. "The man had already died due to the strong impact of the fall. The police found the deceased in a pool of blood as his skull had damaged severely," the report said.

The body was later transferred to a forensic laboratory to know if there was any criminal intent behind the incident, the report said. The watchman of the building is in police custody for interrogation, it said.

"We cannot assume he had committed suicide before the completion of the investigation," an officer was quoted as saying in the report. While the relatives of Kumar have been informed, the police said that the body will be handed over for repatriation after the post mortem.

