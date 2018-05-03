Kerala man who set estranged wife on fire held in Mumbai

The 23-year-old woman Jithu, along with her father, had come to Changallur to attend a meeting of 'Kudumbashree,' a state-run poverty eradication and women empowerment programme





The man who killed his estranged wife by setting her ablaze at the venue of a meeting on women empowerment scheme in the district has been arrested, police said on Thursday. The accused Viraj was caught in Mumbai yesterday and is expected to be brought here tomorrow, they said. The 23-year-old woman Jithu, along with her father, had come to Changallur to attend a meeting of 'Kudumbashree,' a state-run poverty eradication and women empowerment programme on April 29, when Viraj poured petrol on her and set her ablaze, they had said.



Jithu ran out of the venue screaming in pain but none of the panchayat members and Kudumbashree workers came to her rescue, and she succumbed to burns, her father had reportedly told the electronic media. Viraj and Jithu, married for six years, had no children and had filed for divorce, police said.

