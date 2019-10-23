Kerala MP's wife's Facebook post of 'fate like rape' sparks row

Kochi: The title of a Facebook post put up by Congress MP Hibi Eden’s wife, drawing an analogy between fate and rape, has created an uproar on Facebook. Hibi Eden represents Ernakulam seat.

“Fate is like rape, if you can’t resist it, then try to enjoy it,” wrote Anna Lina Eden on top of two video clips posted on the site to depict the plight of her daughter and husband during the floods in Kochi on Monday.

While one video showed her daughter being evacuated from their waterlogged residence, another showed her husband enjoying a sizzler somewhere. Social media users came down heavily on Anna for her anti-women comment and vulgar language. Sensing the ire of the people, she removed the post.

In another post, Anna expressed regret, saying through the post she was making an effort to overcome with a smile, a crisis that hit her life following the serious illness of her father.

