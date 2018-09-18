Kerala nun case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal's anticipatory bail hearing on September 25

national

A Kerala nun has accused Mulakkal of repeatedly sexually abusing her between 2014 and 2016. An FIR was registered against the bishop and a 114-page detailed statement was taken from the nun and other inmates of the convent

Bishop Franco Mulakkal

In latest development regarding the accusations made by Kerala nun on Bishop Franco Mulakkal, The Kerala High Court on Tuesday agreed to hear an anticipatory bail plea from Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, and posted the matter for hearing on September 25. The court also Kerala government to file an affidavit.

The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jalandhar filed the petition earlier on Tuesday before Justice V. Raja Vijayaraghavan. The bail plea came ahead of Mulakkal's appearance before a Kerala Police probe team on Wednesday. Mulakkal has asked the court to see that he was not arrested till the anticipatory bail plea was disposed. He reiterated that the complaint against him was false, concocted and meant to harass him.

The case has made national highlights and over the past few weeks pressure has been mounting on state govt to take action and punish the guilty. On his part, Bishop Franco Mulakkal has maintained that he has not committed any crime and is open to any investigation.

A Kerala nun has accused Mulakkal of repeatedly sexually abusing her between 2014 and 2016. An FIR was registered against the bishop and a 114-page detailed statement was taken from the nun and other inmates of the convent. Mulakkal was questioned by the police in August at his Jalandhar office. Meanwhile, an indefinite protest against the bishop entered its 11th day on Tuesday. "We have faith in the judiciary. Tomorrow the bishop has to appear before the police. We will wait for what happens," said one of the five protesting nuns.

(with inputs from agencies)

Also Read - Kerala Nun Rape Case: Bishop Offers To Step Aside Temporarily

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates