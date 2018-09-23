Kerala Nun Rape Case: Bishop denied bail; sent to police custody

national

Accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal after his arrest on Friday. Pic/PTI

Former Bishop of Jalandhar Diocese Franco Mulakkal on Saturday was sent to two-day police custody till September 24, after being produced before a magistrate court in Pala. Mulakkal's lawyer, however, also filed a bail application which was dismissed by the court.

The Kerala Police demanded for the three-day custody of Bishop Mulakkal following his arrest last night in connection with alleged rape filed by a nun. As per sources privy to the development, Mulakkal's lawyer had put forward a condition that Mulakkal's blood samples and saliva must not be taken without his permission citing that it can be misused.

Police in its remand report has accused the Bishop of subjecting the nun to alleged unnatural sex and threatening the victim. The remand report further mentioned that he allegedly raped her on May 6, 2014. Between 2014 and 2016, the victim was subjected to alleged rape and unnatural sex 13 times in the same room.

