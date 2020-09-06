Kerala plane crash: Ill-fated AI flight's miracle baby gets birthday surprise

Ayisha Shenza, who turned two years old last week, isn't called the "miracle baby" for nothing. The infant is one of the youngest survivors of the ill-fated Dubai-Calicut Air India flight, which crash-landed near Calicut airport on August 7, killing 18 and injuring 57 others.

Shenza, who was occupying seat no 1A on the flight, escaped without any serious injuries. She was returning from Deira, Dubai, with her parents and two elder siblings Sanna Fathima,13, and Muhammed Sahil,10, as their visas had expired.

Last week, on her birthday, the Air India Express staff decided to surprise the girl with a cake and her pink bag that was found at the crash site.



Kishore Kumar, deputy commandant (CISF), in-charge for airport security

The airline had hired the service of US-based Kenyon International, a specialised agency in recovery of baggage in case of air accidents. The company is known for identification of baggage using advanced technology.

All items, including jewellery and valuables, laptop bags, suitcases, hand bags and even gifts and toys, were carefully segregated, explained Kishore Kumar, deputy commandant (CISF), in-charge of airport security. During the course of segregation, a pink soft bag was found at the crash site. It contained a doll and health card of a child named Ayisha. The bag was then handed over to the Air India Express ground staff.

"We checked the name in our passenger list and got the family's phone number. We rang them up to check the situation at home. We then decided to pay a surprise visit to the family," said Ershad Mambra, deputy manager, Airport Services, Air India Express at the Calicut Airport. "Since it was her birthday, we even took a cake and a cap along," said Mambra.

Shenza was elated when she found her doll in mint condition, he added.

The airline is currently trying to identify owners of the luggage retrieved at the site. "Most of the luggage contained perfume bottles, milk powders, which were completely damaged. We had no option but to throw them away. We still have some mobile phones and laptops to be returned," he said, adding that the passengers will be reimbursed accordingly. Meanwhile, the customs at Calicut airport have seized two pouches found at the site. The owner has been detained, and is being questioned about their contents.

All 38 CISF personnel return to work

Thirty-eight CISF personnel, who were quarantined after some of the passengers tested positive for COVID-19, have resumed duty.

Confirming the same, Kumar said, "One of our personnel had tested positive for COVID-19, but even he is fine now.

When asked if the aircraft is still at the accident spot, Kumar said, "The remains of the crashed plane are at the same location; it is still being guarded by the CISF personnel round the clock."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news