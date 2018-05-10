DHSE Kerala +2 Results 2018 today, check keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

The Kerala State Board have declared the Kerala HSE Result 2018 today (May 15) at 2:00 pm on the official site keralaresults.nic.in. You can also check the results on kerala12.jagranjosh.com

The Kerala State Board is set to declare the Kerala HSE Result 2018 today (May 10) on the official site keralaresults.nic.in. You can also check the results on kerala12.jagranjosh.com. After the Kerala Board Results are announced, it will available on a direct link. If you are wondering how to download the Kerala HSE Result 2018, we have listed the detailed process through a series of steps here. Once the Kerala HSE Result 2018 is displayed on their screens, the students should download the digital copy on their systems and may also print hard copies for future reference. Although the sole purpose of online Kerala HSE Result 2018 is information only, this provisional result copies might be accepted by a few institutions of higher education for admission purposes.

Check Kerala SSLC results.

Students can check their Kerala HSE Class 12th Results 2018 on Jagran Josh.

The Kerala HSE Class 12th Results 2018 will be available on official website - keralaresults.nic.in

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - kerala12.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the required details

>> Click on the button submit to register your details.

>> save and take the print out of the Kerala Board 12th Result 2018 copy for future reference.

The marksheet will be delivered to the students after the declaration of Kerala Board Results. The 12th Class results of Kerala are monitored by Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) which conducts SSLC and HSC examination. The Directorate of Higher Education was established in the year 1990 in accordance with the National Education Policy. The main goal of the DHSE was to segregate the pre-degree courses from the university education and integrate them under the one single authority. The Vocational Higher Secondary Education scheme was started in 1983-84 with a limited number of courses in 19 selected schools.

