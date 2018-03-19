Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee issues show cause notice to Harsha Moily

A copy of the show cause notice asking for explanation from Harsha Moily for his controversial tweet in a week's time was posted in the official WhatsApp group



Veerappa Moily

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has issued a show cause notice to former Union Law Minister Veerappa Moily's son Harsha Moily over a tweet about "money in politics" in selection of candidates for the Assembly polls in Karnataka. A copy of the show cause notice asking for explanation from Harsha Moily for his controversial tweet in a week's time was posted in the official WhatsApp group created for media here by the KPCC.

The tweet, which was also tagged to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was posted on Harsha's Moily's Twitter handle. "INC need (sic) to solve money in politics. We can't afford to have contractors and their nexus with the state PWD minister determine how candidates are selected for the upcoming Assembly elections," said the tweet.

